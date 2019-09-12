Tamil Nadu government plans common online counselling for all colleges and universities

Binita Jaiswal By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government is contemplating to implement online admission system for all colleges and universities in the state similar to the system already in place for the engineering courses.

The officials in the higher education department said the move is aimed to bring transparency in the admission process and make it more streamlined. The new system may be implemented from the next academic year. However, the modalities of the system are yet to be chalked out.

Mangat Ram Sharma, Higher education secretary, told Express, "There are so many private colleges and universities in the state and it will be difficult to implement the system for all institutions in one go.

Hence, we have plans to implement the online admission process in government and government-aided colleges first.”

“Like engineering courses, the admission in different colleges are also based on the marks obtained in Class XII, so there will be no problem in implementing the online admission process at all,” he

added.

The department is yet to draw a concrete roadmap about implementation of the online admission system. Officials in the higher education department said further meetings will be conducted to discuss about

the best possible ways to implement the admission system in the most effective manner.

The idea for introducing online admission process for colleges, similar to the one in operation for engineering colleges in the state, was proposed recently in a review meeting of the higher education

department which was headed by the chief secretary K Shanmugam. The chief secretary had accepted the proposal and requested concerned authorities to initiate the process.

Sources in the department said the idea was mooted to enhance automation and strengthen the technical capacity in the institutions. “The online admission system will definitely help in better monitoring

of the admission system. The system will serve many purposes. Firstly, the students will not have to apply separately for each college and secondly it will also avoid the alleged corruption in the process,”

said a senior official of the department.

However, some academicians feel implementation of the ambitious project will be quite cumbersome.

“Only few government colleges in the state are in demand among students. In the online process, if all

students will opt for these good colleges and not choose other institutes then what would be their fate. Then we will face a situation like the one we are seeing in the engineering colleges,” said a faculty member of University of Madras.