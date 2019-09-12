Vellore: Schoolgirl falls out of autorickshaw, succumbs

By Express News Service

VELLORE: A 12-year-old girl died after falling from a moving autorickshaw while returning from her school near Katpadi in Vellore district on Tuesday evening. The girl, R Madhu Lekha, a resident of Keezhvadugankuttai near Tharasamangalam in Katpadi, was studying in class VI in a private school near Katpadi. “She was travelling in the autorickshaw along with five other school children. While Madhu was sitting with the driver in the driver’s seat, the five other children occupied the passengers’ seat,” an officer investigating the case told Express.

While nearing the rice mill bus stop near Keezhvadugankuttai on Katpadi to Gudiyattam road, Madhu fell from the auto allegedly after losing balance, police sources said.

She sustained severe injuries in the fall, and was rushed to a private hospital, but was declared brought dead. The incident took place around 4.20pm, police sources said.

Katpadi police registered a case under Section 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way), and Section 304 (A) (causing death by negligence), based on a complaint lodged by Madhu’s father, M Ramamoorthy (42).

The driver, Saravanan, a resident of Old Katpadi in Vellore, has absconded, and the police have launched a search. Further investigation is on. Police identified the auto registration number as TN 23 CP 0940.

Police said that Saravanan picked the children up from home and dropped them back after school in his autorickshaw every day.