Youth mows down man in Madurai on eve of his wedding, arrested

A 24-year-old youth was arrested on the day of his wedding for allegedly mowing down a 43-year-old man.

By Express News Service

MADURAI: A 24-year-old youth was arrested on the day of his wedding for allegedly mowing down a 43-year-old man. The incident took place on Wednesday when M Jeyakanth (24), a resident of Melamadai in Madurai, was driving without licence a rented car. The deceased – R Thamilarasan (43) of PT Colony of Karumbalai in Madurai – was a contract labourer with the Madurai Corporation.

Sources said Jeyakanth while working with an IT firm in Bengaluru fell in love with a girl and married her three months ago without informing their families. Meanwhile, to give legal backing to their union, Jeyakanth decided to conduct a marriage ceremony at a temple in Madurai. This time too, the families were not kept in the loop.  

On Monday, when Jeyakanth was returning to Melamadai in the rented car, he accidentally hit a vehicle. However, Jeyakanth convinced the vehicle owner that he would foot the bill for the repairs and left. A short while later, he lost control over the vehicle and ran over Thamilarasan, who died on the spot. The marriage was called off after the incident. Traffic Investigation Wing-II police arrested Jeyakanth.

