80-year-old selling 1-rupee idli in Tamil Nadu gets LPG connection

The story of Kamalathal spread like wildfire on social media after Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra tweeted a video showing her preparing idlis in her humble cottage.

In order to encourage a 80-year-old Kamalathal's service who sells idly at the cost of Rs 1 at Vadivelampalayam in the outskirt of Coimbatore three gas companies have offered her of stoves and LPG cylinders to replace her conventional method of cooking by burning wood.

By IANS

CHENNAI: The indomitable spirit of an 80-year-old woman from Tamil Nadu's Coimbatore district who sells idlis at just one rupee each has melted the hearts of many including those in the corridors of power as she has got an LPG connection within a day of a video depicting her hardship going viral.

"One of those humbling stories that make you wonder if everything you do is even a fraction as impactful as the work of people like Kamalathal. I notice she still uses a wood-burning stove. If anyone knows her I'd be happy to 'invest' in her business & buy her an LPG fuelled stove," he wrote in the caption on Tuesday.

However, the government came forward to issue her an LPG connection, with Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas and Steel Dharmendra Pradhan playing a pro-active role.

"Salute the spirit and commitment of Kamalathal. Glad to have helped her through local OMC officers in getting LPG connection," Pradhan said in a tweet on Wednesday.

"This is superb. Thank you Bharat Gas Coimbatore for giving this gift of health to Kamalathal. As I have already stated, I am happy to support her continuing costs of using LPG...And thank you @dpradhanbjp for your concern and thoughtfulness," Mahindra said.

