Home States Tamil Nadu

Officials did not pay heed to demand for bridge: Ariyalur locals

The Kollidam boat accident in which two persons were missing and one was killed has brought into focus the long-pending demand for a bridge to connect the Ariyalur island with Thanjavur.

Published: 13th September 2019 05:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th September 2019 05:23 AM   |  A+A-

Firefighters searching for the missing people in the boat incident with help of youths in Ariyalur on Thursday | special arrangements

By P Thiruselvam
Express News Service

ARIYALUR: The Kollidam boat accident in which two persons were missing and one was killed has brought into focus the long-pending demand for a bridge to connect the Ariyalur island with Thanjavur. When there is no water, the people walk on the riverbed. But when there is water in Kollidam, ferry services are sought. The island comprises of two villages namely, Naduthattu Mela Ramanallur and Keezha Ramanallur. They belong to Ariyalur district having the mainland district on the north and Thanjavur on south. Five hundred families make the villages’ population and agriculture is the main occupation.

Apart from regular trips to mainland Ariyalur, people go to Thanjavur, primarily Kabisthalam, Papanasam and Kumbakonam to sell their produce. It was said that their vegetables and spinach have good market in Thanjavur. Also many from the village study at schools and colleges in Thanjavur.

They have been demanding a bridge for a long time. On the north end though, their demands were heard and a bridge was built four years ago. It connected Mela Ramanallur in the island with Azhagiyamanavalayam village in Ariyalur. But their demand to connect the island with Thanjavur on the south never materialised. Since the release of water in Kollidam river from September 8, the residents and students of these villages started taking the ferries to go to markets, schools, colleges and other places in Thanjavur.

On September 10, forty people from Thanjavur had come down to Ramanallur by boat for a temple festival here. While leaving from Mela Ramanallur by boat in the evening, after the festival the boat carrying the people was overloaded. Reportedly the boat lost control and capsized. In this accident, two went missing and one was found dead.

Some managed to stay in a small sand dune in the middle and some had held hands and returned to the village. But three were missing of them one woman was found dead. The survivors were rescued by Kapisthalam and Ariyalur firefighters with the help of village youth. Those missing were being searched by firefighters and police from Perambalur, Ariyalur and Thanjavur district  Speaking to TNIE, a resident of Mela Ramanallur, Raja Mathizhagan said, “Our family has been here for over hundred years. We cultivate vegetables and on a daily basis access Thanjavur for selling them. Be it water or no water we have to reach Thanjavur for our livelihood. Several petitions to build a bridge in the south have fell on deaf ears.”

Another villager, K Kirubakaran said, “It is a risk every day when there is water in the river. Students are at maximum risk. Without the bridge families of school-going children and college students are a perpetual fear.” The villagers proposed that they wanted a bridge connecting Mela Ramanallur to Kudikkadu of Thanjavur district.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Ariyalur
India Matters
Supreme Court (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
No attempt for Uniform Civil Code made so far, rues Supreme Court
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath (Photo | PTI)
Yogi govt ends 40-year-old practice of state exchequer paying ministers' taxes
Kamalathal is all smiles after receiving a LPG cylinder and a stove. (Photo | A Raja Chidambaram, EPS)
TNIE impact: Generous help pours in for this modest idly maker
Priyavrata Patil of Goa with his father. (Photo | EPS)
16-year-old Sanskrit whiz kid who has mastered its grammar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Subashri
Chennai techie run over by lorry after illegally erected AIADMK banner falls on her
World Badminton Champion PV Sindhu with Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. (Photo | EPS)
PV Sindhu to set up Badminton Academy in Visakhapatnam
Gallery
Virat Kolhi and Anushka Sharma always give their fans some major relationship goals! At the renaming ceremony of the Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium after former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, a special stand was dedicated to Kohli. Swipe to see pictures where A
Power couple Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma give us relationship goals at event honouring cricketer
Shane Warne is widely regarded as one of the greatest spinners in cricket history, and is the only player alongside Sri Lanka's Muttiah Muralitharan to take more than 1000 international wickets. (File | AP)
Happy birthday Shane Warne: Australia spin legend turns 50
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp