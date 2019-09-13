One dead after boat capsizes in Ariyalur, search on for others

By Express News Service

THANJAVUR: Fire and rescue personnel conducted search operations for three persons reported missing after the boat in which they were travelling capsized in Ariyalur on Wednesday. Rani (40) of Puthur, T Suyamprakasam (58) of South street and D Pazhanisami (58) of Nayakkarpettai had gone to attend a temple consecration at Melaramanallur islet and did not return home until Thursday morning.

On information from relatives, the officials searched for them from Kudikadu and Vazhkkai. They found out the body of Rani near a bridge across Kollidam at Neelathanallur and continued the search for two more till late in the evening.

The boat ferrying as many as 45 people from Kudikadu, Vadasarukkai, Karuppur, Govindanattuchery, Paruthikudi, Nayakkarpettai in Thanjavur district capsized while crossing Kollidam river. Most of the people were rescued by nearby villagers of Melaramanallur and Vadasarukkai using coracles. It is said that 20 people were rescued near Ariyalur and 16 near Thanjavur.