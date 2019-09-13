Prevailing banner culture in the state should end: DMK MLA E Karunanidhi on Chennai techie death

Home States Tamil Nadu

Published: 13th September 2019 03:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th September 2019 03:16 PM

Pallavaram MLA E Karunanidhi

Pallavaram MLA E Karunanidhi (Photo | Facebook/ E Karunanidhi)

By ANI

 

CHENNAI: DMK MLA E Karunanidhi on Friday slammed the ruling AIADMK government and called for an end to the 'prevailing' banner culture in the state. The leader's statement comes after a 23-year-old woman was crushed to death in Chennai by a water tanker after a hoarding allegedly fell on her.

"This incident occurred because the ruling party had installed their banner. Later the victim was crushed by a truck. Our leader MK Stalin has strongly condemned this incident. Similar kind of incident took place in Koyambedu earlier, but no action was taken in this regard. We want to put this banner culture to an end," the DMK MLA said. "Compensation must be provided to the family of the deceased woman. We strongly condemn this culture," he added.

AIADMK Spokesperson Kovai Sathyan, meanwhile, asserted that his party strongly condemned installing party banners and hoardings in the state. "There is a sense of great grief among everyone. The banner which had been installed by the AIADMK functionary for his family function has definitely cost a life. Time and again our leaders have conveyed messages asking cadres not to put up banners which are also against the law. We as a party are not against the law," said Sathyan.

ALSO READ| MK Stalin warns DMK members of strict action if banners are put up

The Spokesperson added that none of the events which have been held previously at the AIADMK party headquarters had any banners praising the party leaders. "This is a very serious crime. Those responsible for this mishap must be arrested at the soonest. They should be booked under non-bailable offence, if not then the accused might be released within one or two days," said Subramaniam, the victim's family friend.

A social activist, Kalamegham, also criticised the AIADMK government for installing the banner and said, "They think that installing banners will enhance their publicity among the public. That is the reason that AIADMK leaders are encouraging this culture. The press organisation which printed those banners has been seized but what about the people who allowed putting up these banners? No action has been taken against them."

The deceased, identified as Subashree, was hit by a water tanker when a banner erected by the AIADMK party allegedly fell on her while she was riding a two-wheeler on Thursday. According to eyewitnesses, the incident took place when the woman was on her way back home from her office. She was wearing a helmet.

ALSO READ| Madras HC rebukes political parties in TN for encouraging banner culture

An advertising banner placed on a barrier in the middle of the road fell on her due to which she lost balance. A water tanker hit her due to which she received head injury and was rushed to Kamakshi Hospital, where she breathed her last.

