Three VHP men held for raising slogans against Muslims

Published: 13th September 2019 05:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th September 2019 05:27 AM

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Three members of Vishwa Hindu Parishad were arrested after a video of them raising slogans against Muslims during a procession of Vinayagar idols in Muthannan Kulam went viral on social media. In the video captured on September 6, they are seen using derogatory words against Muslims and Pakistan, while on the way to immerse 226 idols in the Muthannan Kulam. 

When the video surfaced on social media, social activists shared it and questioned why the authorities had not taken action against the members for potentially causing communal tension. This led to RS Puram police launching an investigation and arresting the three youth on Wednesday evening.

According to the police sources, the three were identified as M Loganathan (20), K Sivasamy (20) and C Aravind alias Aravindsamy (22). The three are from Ganapathy surrounding and participated in the procession of September 6 on behalf of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad.

The three were arrested under sections 153 B (imputations, assertions prejudicial to national integration) and 505 (1) (b) (with intent to cause, or which is likely to cause, fear or alarm to the public, or to any section of the public) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). 

Before Vinayagar Chaturthi, all Hindu outfits were clearly instructed that no slogan that could trigger communal issues should be raised during the processions, said a senior police official. While most of them have adhered to the rule, some of them have been involved in such incidents. An inquiry is on, the official added.

