15-year-old attempts to assault teacher

By Express News Service

TIRUCHY: Residents of a village in Thuraiyur submitted a petition to police on Friday alleging that a fifteen-year-old boy tried to sexually assault a teacher working in SC/ST Welfare Primary School recently. Police, sources said, were yet to register a case.

According to sources, the incident happened on September 9 when the 26-year-old teacher was returning home from school. The boy, hailing from a Scheduled Tribe community, stopped her at a secluded spot and tried to sexually assault her. She escaped his advances and informed her husband.

The family went to the Thuraiyur police station that night to lodge a complaint but police allegedly refused to register a case. Instead they called a meeting of both parties and stuck a compromise. When SC/ST Welfare officials visited the village, the residents said the boy had a history of poor behaviour. On their recommendation a petition was given to Thuraiyur police.