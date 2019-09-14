Home States Tamil Nadu

16-year-old held for sexually abusing toddler

A 16-year-old was arrested under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POSCO) Act for sexually abusing a four-year-old girl in Dharapuram.

Published: 14th September 2019 05:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th September 2019 05:12 AM   |  A+A-

POCSO

For representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

TIRUPUR: A 16-year-old was arrested under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POSCO) Act for sexually abusing a four-year-old girl in Dharapuram.

According to a police source, the toddler was reportedly playing in front of her grandmother’s house in Dharapuram. The teenage boy was also nearby with his friends. After sometime, he started playing with the girl. Within a few minutes, the boy took the girl to an isolated spot and allegedly sexually abused the girl. The child crying caught the attention of neighbours, who went to check on her. Noticing them, the boy ran away.

The neighbours rescued the child and returned her to her parents. Based on a complaint from the parents, the All-Women Police Station (Dharapuram) sent out a team to arrest the boy. Police have registered a case under POSCO Act. The boy has been sent to Coimbatore prison.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
POSCO sexual assault crime crime against women
India Matters
Puneet Gupta being presented with the Level Nxt Award by Priyank M Kharge, member of Indian National Congress
Waterless bathing: Products by IIM-C alumnus take a giant step towards saving water
On the 150th year of his birth anniversary, three-dimensional life-size hologram of Gandhi will participate in a panel discussion on his philosophy. ( File Photo )
Mahatma Gandhi to be 'brought to life' in Paris on October 2
For representational purposes
Hindi second-most used 'Assistant' language globally, says Google
Syed Akbaruddin (File Photo | PTI)
India will soar high if Pak stoops low by raising Kashmir issue at UN: Akbaruddin

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Amit Panghal |AP
Amit Panghal becomes first Indian ever to enter World Boxing Championships final
School childrens shout slogans in front of the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Indian students and activists join global climate protests before UNGA summit in New York
Gallery
Here is the list of 25 blockbuster Tamil films that were remade in Kannada.
Vijay's Kushi to Ajith's Varalaru: 25 blockbuster Tamil films that were remade in Kannada - Part 1
01- The spectators at the LCA division of Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd were spellbound on a cloudy September morning when Union Defence Minister along with Air Vice Marshal Narmadeshwar Tiwari sortied in the indigenously-built Tejas Light Combat Aircraft (LC
Jet, Set, Fly: Sporting G Suit and aviator shades, Rajnath Singh co-pilots Tejas LCA
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp