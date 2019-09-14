16-year-old held for sexually abusing toddler

By Express News Service

TIRUPUR: A 16-year-old was arrested under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POSCO) Act for sexually abusing a four-year-old girl in Dharapuram.

According to a police source, the toddler was reportedly playing in front of her grandmother’s house in Dharapuram. The teenage boy was also nearby with his friends. After sometime, he started playing with the girl. Within a few minutes, the boy took the girl to an isolated spot and allegedly sexually abused the girl. The child crying caught the attention of neighbours, who went to check on her. Noticing them, the boy ran away.

The neighbours rescued the child and returned her to her parents. Based on a complaint from the parents, the All-Women Police Station (Dharapuram) sent out a team to arrest the boy. Police have registered a case under POSCO Act. The boy has been sent to Coimbatore prison.