Coimbatore: Infant sold for Rs 7,500 by kin

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: After a baby was found to have been sold to a couple for Rs 7,500 near Sulur, the Coimbatore district police have forwarded the case to the child protection officer for his perusal. It was the child’s aunt and uncle, who had allegedly sold the baby after the death of the mother.

According to police sources, the child was born to one Arulselvi (28) – a native of Nagapattinam district – who moved to Tirupur a year ago. She, employed at a spinning mill, had been in a relationship with a local resident and got pregnant six months ago. She was being cared for by her elder sister Gunaselvi (27), a resident of Stalin Nagar at Kannampalayam. On August 1, Arulselvi gave birth to a baby and died of complications.

Later, Gunaselvi and husband Anandharaj sent Arulselvi’s body to her native place and took the child home with them. They then allegedly sold the infant for Rs 7,500 to a couple – R Nagaraj and Manimegalai of Avinashipalayam in Tirupur – who had been childless for over ten years now.

DSP K Balamurugan, “The couple claimed that they had been given the child for safekeeping, and only asked to pay for the baby’s treatment and ambulance service. They did not confirm that the baby had been sold to them. Hence, the case has been transferred to the office of the child protection officer. If they find anything fishy, the police will take over the case legally.” The baby was produced before the Child Welfare Committee (CWC) and admitted to CMCH for treatment.