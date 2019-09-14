Father arrested for sexually assaulting 5-year-old girl near Vellore

By Express News Service

VELLORE: A day after a 50-year-old man was accused of sexually assaulting his five-year-old daughter, Tirupattur town police arrested the man under POCSO Act on charges of penetrative sexual assault. The action was taken after a complaint by the girl’s aunt. Preliminary investigation revealed that she had been sexually assaulted.

The police arrested the man under Sections 5 (i) n - commits penetrative sexual assault causing grievous hurt and being a relative of the child through blood or marriage or guardianship, etc., 6 - punishment for aggravated penetrative sexual assault of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.



Police sources said that the man has five wives, and the girl was born to his fifth wife. The girl was under the care of her mother’s sister in Tirupattur, after her mother had gone to Muscat to work as a house servant.