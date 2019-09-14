Home States Tamil Nadu

Father arrested for sexually assaulting 5-year-old girl near Vellore

The action was taken after a complaint by the girl’s aunt. Preliminary investigation revealed that she had been sexually assaulted. 

Published: 14th September 2019 05:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th September 2019 05:10 AM   |  A+A-

POCSO

Representational image.

By Express News Service

VELLORE: A day after a 50-year-old man was accused of sexually assaulting his five-year-old daughter, Tirupattur town police arrested the man under POCSO Act on charges of penetrative sexual assault. The action was taken after a complaint by the girl’s aunt. Preliminary investigation revealed that she had been sexually assaulted. 

The police arrested the man under Sections 5 (i) n - commits penetrative sexual assault causing grievous hurt and being a relative of the child through blood or marriage or guardianship, etc., 6 - punishment for aggravated penetrative sexual assault of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Police sources said that the man has five wives, and the girl was born to his fifth wife. The girl was under the care of her mother’s sister in Tirupattur, after her mother had gone to Muscat to work as a house servant.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Vellore sexual assault POCSO Act
India Matters
Puneet Gupta being presented with the Level Nxt Award by Priyank M Kharge, member of Indian National Congress
Waterless bathing: Products by IIM-C alumnus take a giant step towards saving water
On the 150th year of his birth anniversary, three-dimensional life-size hologram of Gandhi will participate in a panel discussion on his philosophy. ( File Photo )
Mahatma Gandhi to be 'brought to life' in Paris on October 2
For representational purposes
Hindi second-most used 'Assistant' language globally, says Google
Syed Akbaruddin (File Photo | PTI)
India will soar high if Pak stoops low by raising Kashmir issue at UN: Akbaruddin

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Amit Panghal |AP
Amit Panghal becomes first Indian ever to enter World Boxing Championships final
School childrens shout slogans in front of the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Indian students and activists join global climate protests before UNGA summit in New York
Gallery
Here is the list of 25 blockbuster Tamil films that were remade in Kannada.
Vijay's Kushi to Ajith's Varalaru: 25 blockbuster Tamil films that were remade in Kannada - Part 1
01- The spectators at the LCA division of Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd were spellbound on a cloudy September morning when Union Defence Minister along with Air Vice Marshal Narmadeshwar Tiwari sortied in the indigenously-built Tejas Light Combat Aircraft (LC
Jet, Set, Fly: Sporting G Suit and aviator shades, Rajnath Singh co-pilots Tejas LCA
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp