Puducherry CM orders removal of unauthorised banners

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: In the aftermath of the Chennai accident in which techie Subashri was killed after a banner fell on her while she was driving her two-wheeler on Thursday, Puducherry has also waken up to the issue of unauthorised roadside banners with Chief Minister V Narayanasamy on Friday ordering the removal all unauthorised banners erected on the roads here.

In a release here, Narayanasamy said several banners were erected on Puducherry roads without approval from the municipality and commune panchayats. Such banners are posing threat to human lives since frequent rains, accompanied by strong winds, lash Puducherry. Hence, people should not erect banners for birthdays and marriages without the official permission, he said.

The CM also advised the people to remove banners themselves, failing which municipality, PWD and commune panchayats will remove them and the cost would be collected from those who erected them and further legal action initiated. The advice from the CM comes in the backdrop of the banners having been erected recently to mark the birthday of Minister A Namassivayam.