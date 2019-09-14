Stay on cancellation of bail to HR&CE official

Express News Service

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of Madras High Court has ordered an interim stay on an order passed cancelling the bail granted to an official from Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR and CE) Department, who was arrested in connection with the Mylapore Kapaleeswarar temple idol theft case.



The petitioner N Thirumagal, who was working as the additional commissioner of Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department during her arrest, submitted that pursuant to a relief given to her by the Supreme Court on her special leave petition seeking anticipatory bail, the Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) of Kumbakonam had granted her conditional bail on December 17, 2018. But the conditions were relaxed by the lower court and High Court Bench on several occasions with the recent order being on August 29, she added.

“Aggrieved” by the relaxation, an Inspector of Police of Tiruchy Special Investigation Team filed a petition before the Additional CJM seeking permission for custodial interrogation of her on “false” charges that she did not cooperate with the investigation, the petitioner contended.



Though the inspector did not produce sufficient evidence to prove the charges, the lower court cancelled her bail on September 9, she alleged and prayed the court to set aside the cancellation order. Justice G K Ilanthirayan, who heard the plea, ordered stay on the bail cancellation order and directed the police to file a counter on or before the next hearing on September 24.

Thirumagal was arrested on December 16, 2018, on charges that she was involved in the theft of several idols in Mylapore Kapaleeswarar temple in the year 2004 when she was the executive officer of the temple.