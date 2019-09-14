Tamil Nadu government announces Anna Medals, 130 policemen to be honoured

By PTI

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government on Saturday announced Anna Medals to 130 personnel from the uniformed services and others.

The Anna medals, named after late Chief Minister CN Annadurai, a Dravidian stalwart, are given to those including from the police, fire and forensic departments in recognition of their "outstanding devotion to duty," an official release said.

The medals are awarded on the occasion of Annadurai's birth anniversary on September 15.

Further, a constable who was killed by sand mafia in Tirunelveli district will be posthumously awarded the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister's Police Medal for Gallantry, it said.

"S Jegadish Durai, police constable, has been awarded the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister's Police Medal for Gallantry (Posthumously) for his gallant act in preventing sand smuggling by sacrificing his life," it said.

His family will get a cash prize of Rs five lakh, it added.

The recipients of the Anna Medals are eligible for a bronze medal and a lumpsum grant according to their ranks as specified in the Medal Rules.

The medals will be presented by chief minister K Palaniswami to the recipients at a ceremonial parade to be held later, the release added.