2 days after techie death, man behind banner falls ‘sick’

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Former AIADMK councillor, Jayagopal, who had placed the banner which led to the death of a 23-year-old techie, has been admitted in a private hospital. This comes exactly a day after the Pallikaranai police booked him for placing the banner without permission and were on a lookout for him.



S Jayagopal is also MGR Mandram Assistant Secretary (Kancheepuram East). He had erected the hoardings in Pallikaranai to announce his son’s wedding – an event which was attended by Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam.

The police registered a case for installing hoarding without permission.On Saturday morning, they received information that he had been admitted in a hospital allegedly because of discomfort and some claimed that he was using the hospital as a cover to escape detention.

To file complaints against illegal banners and hoardings, reach 9445190205 for Zone 1 to 5 (Tiruvottiyur, Manali, Madhavaram, Tondiarpet and Royapuram), 9445190698 for Zone 6 to 10 (Thiru Vi Ka Nagar, Ambattur, Anna Nagar, Teynampet, Kodambakkam), and 9445194802 for Zone 11 to 15 (Valasaravakkam, Alandur, Adyar, Perungudi, Sholinganallur).

