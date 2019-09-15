Home States Tamil Nadu

2 days after techie death, man behind banner falls ‘sick’

Rajagopal had erected banner which caused death of techie and since had gone missing

Published: 15th September 2019 04:41 AM

Corporation workers removing illegal hoardings placed at Vayalur Road in Tiruchy on Saturday | M K Ashok Kumar

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Former AIADMK councillor, Jayagopal, who had placed the banner which led to the death of a 23-year-old techie, has been admitted in a private hospital. This comes exactly a day after the Pallikaranai police booked him for placing the banner without permission and were on a lookout for him.

S Jayagopal is also MGR Mandram Assistant Secretary (Kancheepuram East). He had erected the hoardings in Pallikaranai to announce his son’s wedding – an event which was attended by Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam.

The police registered a case for installing hoarding without permission.On Saturday morning, they received information that he had been admitted in a hospital allegedly because of discomfort and some claimed that he was using the hospital as a cover to escape detention.

To file complaints against illegal banners and hoardings, reach 9445190205 for Zone 1 to 5 (Tiruvottiyur, Manali, Madhavaram, Tondiarpet and Royapuram), 9445190698 for Zone 6 to 10 (Thiru Vi Ka Nagar, Ambattur, Anna Nagar, Teynampet, Kodambakkam), and 9445194802 for Zone 11 to 15 (Valasaravakkam, Alandur, Adyar, Perungudi, Sholinganallur).

Removal in full force
Over 1,100 unauthorised hoardings, flex boards removed in Vellore
BJP in Puducherry takes down 100 banners erected for Modi’s upcoming birthday
Speaking in Salem, minister Kadambur C Raju said that action will be taken against those concerned if banners were found in theatre premises 
Corporation workers in Tiruchy removed 213 hoardings in a special drive
In Ulundurpet, a police team removed about 30 banners erected in many surrounding parts

