Devotion to duty: Anna Medals for 130 personnel

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The State government on Saturday announced the Chief Minister’s Anna Medal for 130 personnel of the departments of police, fire and rescue services, prison, home guards, fingerprint science and forensic science officers in recognition of their outstanding devotion to duty. The awardees will be presented a bronze medal and a lump sum grant according to their ranks. Besides, S Jegadish Durai, constable, has been chosen for CM’s Police Medal for Gallantry (posthumously). He sacrificed his life while preventing sand smuggling and his family will receive `5 lakh assistance.

Animal Husbandry Minister interacts with Veterinary Council officials in New Zealand

Chennai: Completing his visit to various universities in Australia, a delegation led by Animal Husbandry Minister Udumalai K Radhakrishnan moved to New Zealand on Friday and interacted with the officials of Veterinary Council there. They also inspected the semen collection unit at the veterinary centre, modern dairy farm, laboratories for cattle stock etc., The delegation held discussions on signing a MoUs for students and professors exchange programme and joint research collaboration.

Water release from three damsChennai: CM Edappadi K Palaniswami on Saturday ordered release of 2,500 cusecs of water from three das in Tirunelveli district- Papanasam, Servalaru and Manimuthar for 20 days from September 15.

Collectors instructed to hold EVP for officials

Chennai: The Chief Electoral Officer has instructed Collectors to conduct electors verification programme on Monday for officials working in various departments in the districts as well as staff in the Collectorate in a campaign mode. This comes after he conducted a video-conference meeting with all Collectors and Commissioner of Greater Chennai Corporation on Friday to review EVP.