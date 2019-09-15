Railway removes flexi fares on Humsafar Express. travel to Gujarat, Rajasthan in AC to get cheaper

B Anbuselvan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Long-distance traveling in air-conditioned class to Gujarat, Maharashtra, and Rajasthan from Tamil Nadu is set to get cheaper with Indian railways removing dynamic pricing system in Humsafar Express, a fully air-conditioned 3rd AC class train.

So far, 50 per cent of the train tickets in Humsafar express sold on actual price – which is 1.15 times of 3rd AC ticket fare of the regular superfast train. The subsequent 50 per cent of ticket prices gets increased to ten per cent after the sale of every ten per cent of the tickets.



“The withdrawal of flexi fare system will be applicable to 35 pairs of Humsafar expresses operated across India,” said a Railway board order issued on Friday.



The revised fare structure for Humsafar express is to be implemented from the second week of January next year when the advance reservation period opens in another few days.



The railways decision will bring down the ticket fares by Rs. 300 to Rs. 2100 per ticket in Humsafar expresses.



Presently four Humsafar expresses are operated as weekly express in highly demanded routes – Chennai Central – Ahmedabad; Tambaram - Bhagat Ki Kothi; Tiruchchirappalli - Shri Ganganagar and

Tirunelveli-Gandhidham.



The ticket prices of 3rd AC sleeper class in Chennai Egmore – Jodhpur (bi-weekly) express and Chennai - Ahmedabad Navajeevan express is charged between Rs 2115 and 2140 per ticket.



Official sources said that there was huge patronage for trains to Surat, Vadodara, Ahmedabad, Jaipur and Jodhpur during weekends and festival seasons. Because there was no regular daily trains to these

destinations from Chennai.



Particularly in Chennai – Jaipur/Jodhpur route even sleeper class tickets were sold for Rs 2500 to 3000 during festival season as against the actual price of Rs 800.



During the summer season this year, the ticket rate increased to Rs 4300 in Tambaram - Bhagat Ki Kothi express which is higher than a flight fare. But the exorbitant prices failed to deter the passengers

from booking the tickets, said industrial sources.

“All the four Humsafar express trains mostly operated with over 80 percent occupancy. Hence, the removal of flexi fare would largely benefit the passengers” explained a travel agent in Egmore.



Besides, withdrawing the flexi fare system, railways decided to attach sleeper class coaches in Humsafar express and also changed tatkal fare structure so as to improve the passenger patronage. “The 50 per cent of base fare of the ticket which was so far charged as tatkal fee would be reduced to 30 percent subjected to minimum Rs. 300 and maximum upto Rs. 400,” added the board order.



Fact file:

• Flexi fare system removed in 35 pairs of Humsafar Express, a fully

AC three tier class train

• Tatkal fee would be reduced from 50 percent of base fare to 30 percent

• Sleeper class coaches also will be attached

• Four Humsafar trains operated from Tamil Nadu - Chennai Central –

Ahmedabad; Tambaram - Bhagat Ki Kothi; Tiruchchirappalli - Shri

Ganganagar and Tirunelveli-Gandhidham.

• The move cut the ticket fare by Rs. 300 to Rs. 1500

• The Chennai – Jaipur/Jodhpur route have the highest ticket demand