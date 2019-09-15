Rajiv Gandhi assassination convict Nalini taken back to prison after spending 51 days on parole

By Express News Service

VELLORE: The parole of Nalini, one of the life convicts in the former Rajiv Gandhi assassination case, ended on Sunday. Nalini was taken back to prison after she spent 51 days on parole in Vellore district.

She was taken to the Special prison for women at Thorappadi, amidst tight police security at around 3.30 PM from a house at Sathuvachari.

Nalini had been staying at the house belonged to State Deputy General Secretary of Dravida Inyakka Tamizhar Peravai at Sathuvachari, Vellore since her release on parole on July 25.

The Madras High Court issued an order for 30 days parole to Nalini, so that she could make arrangements for her daughter's wedding. During her parole, she submitted a petition seeking an extension. The HC extended her parole for 21 days, which came to an end on Sunday.

She met her husband Murugan, who is also one of the seven life convicts in Rajiv Gandhi assassination case and is lodged at Central prison Vellore.

Nalini was given a tearful adieu by her brother - Backianathan, sister - Kalyani, and her mother- Padma.