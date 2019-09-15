Home States Tamil Nadu

Tiruvallur-Bengaluru R-LNG pipe: Green nod for forest diversion

National Board for Wildlife approves forest land diversion for laying 297 km long underground pipeline passing through TN, AP, K’taka

Published: 15th September 2019 04:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th September 2019 04:47 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only

By SV Krishna Chaitanya
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The National Board for Wildlife (NBWL) has approved diversion of forest land, for laying a 297 km long underground R-LNG (Regassified-Liquid National Gas) pipeline from Tiruvallur to Bengaluru, passing through Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka. This section of pipeline will evacuate R-LNG from the Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) LNG import terminal at Ennore and deliver natural gas to consumers located across Tiruvallur, Bengaluru, Pondicherry, Nagapattinam, Madurai and Thoothukudi. 

The pipeline will have to pass through Palamner forest in Koundinya Wildlife Sanctuary, which is essentially an elephant reserve, in Andhra Pradesh, for 6 km length, requiring 4.641 hectares. NBWL has approved diversion of 4.641 hectares of the protected area. Authorities said the reconnaissance survey was carried out for three alternate routes and it was observed that the possibility of avoiding the forest is nearly nil. Hence, the best route was selected, which will pass through least forest land,” officials of Southern Region Pipelines, IOCL, said. 

Further, officials said IOCL already has its 290 km long Chennai - Bengaluru product pipeline which is in operation since March 2010. This pipeline also passes through Palamner forest for about 6.4km length i.e. 4.6 hectares of forest land. The approval under Forest Conservation Act, 1980, has already been obtained for this pipeline, from the Union Environment Ministry. 

Hence, it is proposed to route the upcoming Tiruvallur to Bengaluru pipeline through the already acquired Right of Way (RoW) of 7 metres inside the Palamner forest, for which both, forest clearance and environmental clearance, has been obtained.

The `5,150 crore-LNG terminal, which is a first-its-kind facility on the East Coast in South India, at the Kamarajar Port, was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in March this year. It promised to usher a green wave in south-east India as natural gas will effectively replace naphtha, and fertiliser industries can directly use natural gas as feed stock for production of urea.

Koundinya 
Wildlife Sanctuary
The pipeline will have to pass through Palamner forest in Koundinya Wildlife Sanctuary, which is essentially an elephant reserve, in Andhra Pradesh, for about 6 km length, requiring 4.641 hectares. NBWL has approved the diversion of 4.641 hectares of the protected area. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Puneet Gupta being presented with the Level Nxt Award by Priyank M Kharge, member of Indian National Congress
Waterless bathing: Products by IIM-C alumnus take a giant step towards saving water
On the 150th year of his birth anniversary, three-dimensional life-size hologram of Gandhi will participate in a panel discussion on his philosophy. ( File Photo )
Mahatma Gandhi to be 'brought to life' in Paris on October 2
For representational purposes
Hindi second-most used 'Assistant' language globally, says Google
Syed Akbaruddin (File Photo | PTI)
India will soar high if Pak stoops low by raising Kashmir issue at UN: Akbaruddin

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Amit Panghal |AP
Amit Panghal becomes first Indian ever to enter World Boxing Championships final
School childrens shout slogans in front of the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Indian students and activists join global climate protests before UNGA summit in New York
Gallery
Here is the list of 25 blockbuster Tamil films that were remade in Kannada.
Vijay's Kushi to Ajith's Varalaru: 25 blockbuster Tamil films that were remade in Kannada - Part 1
01- The spectators at the LCA division of Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd were spellbound on a cloudy September morning when Union Defence Minister along with Air Vice Marshal Narmadeshwar Tiwari sortied in the indigenously-built Tejas Light Combat Aircraft (LC
Jet, Set, Fly: Sporting G Suit and aviator shades, Rajnath Singh co-pilots Tejas LCA
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp