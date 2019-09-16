Home States Tamil Nadu

Anna instrumental in bringing Tamil words into administration: TN CM Palaniswami

The ruling AIADMK, principal opposition DMK and other Dravidian parties celebrated the birth anniversary of former Chief Minister CN Annadurai on Sunday.

Published: 16th September 2019 08:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th September 2019 08:19 AM   |  A+A-

CM Palaniswami and deputy CM O Panneerselvam paying floral tributes to former Chief Minister CN Annadurai’s statue in Chennai on Sunday.

CM Palaniswami and deputy CM O Panneerselvam paying floral tributes to former Chief Minister CN Annadurai’s statue in Chennai on Sunday. (Photo | P Jawahar)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami said it was former Chief Minister CN Annadurai, who was instrumental in increasing the use of Tamil words in administration. Addressing a public meeting held by the AIADMK at Saligramam on Sunday to mark the birth anniversary of the late leader, Palaniswami, who took part as chief guest, said it was Annadurai who rechristened Madras Presidency as Tamil Nadu. Not only in administration but also in public life, the leader brought into use several Tamil words, replacing other languages, he noted.

“Following in the footsteps of Anna, our government is introducing many schemes for the welfare of the state. We have implemented the ban on single-use plastic goods since January 1.

Now the Prime Minister has stated the ban will be implemented across the country. We have increased the reservation for physically challenged persons from three per cent to four per cent and we have earmarked ` six crore as subsidy for Muslims’ Haj pilgrimage even though the Centre had stopped the subsidy. Likewise, we have increased the number of Jerusalem pilgrims to 600 from 500,” the CM said.

Floral tributes

The ruling AIADMK, principal opposition DMK and other Dravidian parties celebrated the birth anniversary of former Chief Minister CN Annadurai on Sunday. Amidst thousands of AIADMK cadre at the Anna Salai, Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami and Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam paid floral tributes to the late leader’s statue. The MDMK organised a state-level conference at YMCA Grounds at Nandanam to mark the occasion.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Annadurai Edappadi K Palaniswami AIADMK
India Matters
Rajnath Singh speaking at the annual conclave of Delhi-based Society of Indian Defence Manufacturers. (Photo | Twitter)
India to become USD 10 trillion economy by 2030-32: Rajnath Singh
Tripura CM Biplab Kumar Deb (Photo | PTI)
Tripura CM Biplab Kumar Deb backs Amit Shah's 'one nation, one language' call
Madurai Police on Tuesday arrested one Jayakarthik, a Vijay fan, for putting up posters without prior permission. (Photo | EPS and Puthiyathalaimurai)
Tamil Nadu banner crackdown: Vijay fan arrested for putting up posters without permission
Senior advocate Harish Salve (Photo | EPS)
Supreme Court behind economic mess in India, says top lawyer Harish Salve

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Modi with his mother in Gujarat. (Photo| ANI)
PM Modi meets mother Heeraben and performs Narmada 'aarti' on his 69th birthday
Saluting Periyar E V Ramasamy: Father of Dravidian Movement
Gallery
“Come out, sister,” chanted over 200 students of the St Francis College for Women, Begumpet, at the college gates on Monday. After having gone unheard for weeks, they decided to gather at 8.30 am on Monday to protest against the ‘knee-length Kurtis only’
Girl power prevails! Hyderabad college roll back ‘knee-length Kurtis only’ rule after students protest
As Priya Anand celebrates her birthday today, let us take a look at some stunning photos of the 'Ethir Neechal' actress. (Photo | Priya Anand Facebook and EPS)
Happy birthday Priya Anand: Check out some stunning photos of the 'Vanakkam Chennai' actress
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp