Anna instrumental in bringing Tamil words into administration: TN CM Palaniswami

CHENNAI: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami said it was former Chief Minister CN Annadurai, who was instrumental in increasing the use of Tamil words in administration. Addressing a public meeting held by the AIADMK at Saligramam on Sunday to mark the birth anniversary of the late leader, Palaniswami, who took part as chief guest, said it was Annadurai who rechristened Madras Presidency as Tamil Nadu. Not only in administration but also in public life, the leader brought into use several Tamil words, replacing other languages, he noted.

“Following in the footsteps of Anna, our government is introducing many schemes for the welfare of the state. We have implemented the ban on single-use plastic goods since January 1.

Now the Prime Minister has stated the ban will be implemented across the country. We have increased the reservation for physically challenged persons from three per cent to four per cent and we have earmarked ` six crore as subsidy for Muslims’ Haj pilgrimage even though the Centre had stopped the subsidy. Likewise, we have increased the number of Jerusalem pilgrims to 600 from 500,” the CM said.

Floral tributes

The ruling AIADMK, principal opposition DMK and other Dravidian parties celebrated the birth anniversary of former Chief Minister CN Annadurai on Sunday. Amidst thousands of AIADMK cadre at the Anna Salai, Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami and Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam paid floral tributes to the late leader’s statue. The MDMK organised a state-level conference at YMCA Grounds at Nandanam to mark the occasion.