Convict in Rajiv Gandhi assassination case, Nalini, returns to prison after 51-day parole

By Express News Service

VELLORE: Nalini, one of the seven life convicts in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case, was taken to the Special Prison for Women at Thorappadi amidst tight police security following her 51-day parole on Sunday.

She had been staying at Dravida Inyakka Tamizhar Peravai’s State Deputy General Secretary’s house at Sathuvachari in Vellore since her release on parole on July 25.

The Madras High Court had earlier granted a plea and permitted 30 days parole for Nalini for making arrangements for her daughter’s marriage. During the parole period, she submitted another petition seeking an extension of the parole and the court granted her a parole extension of 21 days, which came to an end on Sunday.

While outside, Nalini had thrice met her husband Murugan, another life convict in the former PM assassination case, at Vellore Central Prison.

Nalini was bid a tearful adieu by her mother Padma, brother Backianathan and sister Kalyani on Sunday.