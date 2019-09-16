Doctors remove 7-kg tumour from 56-year-old woman's stomach in TN's Coimbatore

By ANI

COIMBATORE: A 56-year-old woman has got a new lease of life after doctors successfully removed a 7-kilogram tumour from her stomach.

"She was operated two years back for the abdominal problem. When they opened her abdomen, they found a big tumour. But they closed it saying that there is a risk of life in operation since the tumour involves multiple organs. However, we were able to remove it now," Dr Shendil Kumar, who operated the lady said.

"It was a large tumour occupying the entire abdomen area. We later decided to do the surgery. The tumour involved the intestine, uterus, right kidney and right urine tube. It was a challenge for us. We took all precautions and successfully removed it," he added.