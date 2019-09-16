Newborn’s body found inside ladies toilet at Vaniyambadi government hospital

By Express News Service

VELLORE: The body of a newborn girl was found in the closet of a ladies toilet at the casualty block of Vaniyambadi government hospital on Sunday.

“A sanitary worker, who came to the toilet near the outpatient ward in the casualty block at 7.30 am, noticed the body along with placenta. The baby’s head was stuck inside the closet,” Medical Officer Ambika Shanmugam told Express. Hospital authorities sent the body for autopsy.

Ambika said, “We are checking the CCTV footage. The hospital registered four admissions to the maternity ward on Saturday. Of the four, two women delivered and are fine. The third woman went for an abortion and the fourth is under ante-natal mothers care unit.” The Vaniyambadi town police are investigating.

No headway in abandoned baby case

Chennai: Two days after a woman abandoned a two-year-old baby girl at the Marina Beach, police are yet to identify her. According to the police sources on Saturday evening, Murugan and his wife Hemalatha from Muthamizh Nagar in Kodungaiyur had gone to the beach.

At around 5 pm, when they were sitting behind the Labour Statue a woman approached the couple. She was carrying a child. The unidentified woman asked Hemalatha to hold the baby so that she can use the toilet. After handing over the baby the woman left but did not return.

Hemalatha and her husband waited for an hour for the unidentified woman to return and later handed over the child to the police personnel in Chennai. Anna Square police station subsequently registered a case and sent the baby to a childcare home. Police sources said that it is difficult to identify the woman since there are no CCTVs on the beachside.