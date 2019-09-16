‘Pakistan’ WhatsApp group: 3 let off after quizzing

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Coimbatore police’s Special Intelligence Cell (SIC) reportedly picked up three Muslim youth from West Bengal for questioning regarding a Pakistani WhatsApp group. Police commissioner Sumit Sharan downplayed the matter and asked people not to panic.

Sources said one of the men, who worked at a city goldsmithy, was questioned after he was suspected to have discussed guns and explosives in a Pakistani WhatsApp group. Two of his friends, also from West Bengal, were also picked up. The man was part of a group named ‘PaKiStAn mUjAiD’ and another named ‘Remember 27 Feb 2019’, sources said.

The trio were questioned for three days and released.