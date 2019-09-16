Quarrel at TASMAC ends in double murder

By Express News Service

PERAMBALUR: Quarrel in a TASMAC outlet resulted in a twin murder at Nallarikai in the district on Sunday. As one of the deceased is a Dalit, police personnel have been deployed in numbers in the village to prevent caste clash.

E Anandhan (38) of Iluppur in Ariyalur was a mechanic settled in Nallarikkai after his marriage. He belonged to OBC community. V Shanmugam (34) was a Dalit and daily wager. Shanmugam and Anandhan met in a bar near the TASMAC outlet in the village on Sunday evening and after a few drinks, quarrelled over a conflict that took place between their over a temple festival long back.

The argument escalated into a scuffle and Anandhan stabbed Shanmugam in the chest. He was taken rushed to the Perambalur GH, where he was pronounced brought dead. Shanmugam’s brother Muruganandham (38) and his friends came to the bar and attacked Anandhan. He died on the spot. Anandhan’s body was taken to the Ariyalur GH for post mortem.

Police team led by Kunnam Inspector Kathiravan arrested four persons including Muruganandam and his friend Arockiyaraj. To prevent any caste conflict, police were deployed in the village.SP Nisha Parthiban was present in the village. Media was not allowed inside the village.

Gangs hacks two to death in Thoothukudi

Two persons were hacked to death by a gang of seven in Sivanthakulam in Thoothukudi on Sunday evening. The deceased have been identified as Murugesan (38), a marine engineer and Vivek (38), an employee of a private shipping company.

Sources said that the duo was murdered as they rebuked the gang members who were overspeeding on a road in Sivanthakulam on their two-wheelers. Though the residents rushed the duo to Thoothukudi Medical College Hospital, they died on the way. This is 18th murder in the past two months.