Ready to sacrifice anything to protect Tamil culture: DMK party chief MK Stalin

People fought against Hindi imposition in 1938 and later in the 1950s and 60s. The unity with which they fought is needed now, he said, urging youth to take part in the fight against Hindi imposition.

MK Stalin addressing the gathering at DMK’s ‘Mupperum Vizha’ at Kalaignar Thidal in Tiruvannamalai on Sunday

MK Stalin addressing the gathering at DMK's 'Mupperum Vizha' at Kalaignar Thidal in Tiruvannamalai on Sunday.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Hindi imposition is a cultural invasion and Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam is determined to fight it, party chief MK Stalin said at the DMK’s ‘Mupperum Vizha’ held at Kalaignar Thidal here on Sunday.

“The DMK is ready to sacrifice anything to protect the Tamil culture and language,” Stalin said, after paying respects to EVR Periyar and former Chief Ministers CN Annadurai and M Karunanidhi.

“Hindi imposition is happening through functions organised by government departments like the Postal department. The DMK was formed with the fundamental principle of protecting Tamil culture and language, and the party will strive hard to follow it,” Stalin said.

Union Minister Amit Shah’s ‘one language one nation’ statement on Saturday came like a scorpion’s sting to the non-Hindi speaking people, Stalin said. He condemned Shah for saying that Hindi could become the country’s identity internationally. People fought against Hindi imposition in 1938 and later in the 1950s and 60s.

The unity with which they fought is needed now, he said, urging youth and students to take part in the fight against Hindi imposition.

The DMK chief gave away Periyar award to T Venugopal and Arignar Anna Award to C Nanda Gopal, Kalaignar award to AK Jagadeesan and Perasiriyar Paavendhar award to Chirtramugi Sathyavani Muthu.DMK treasurer Durai Murugan, principal secretary TR Baalu, deputy general secretaries Subbulakshmi Jagadeesan, VP Duraisamy and I Periasamy, youth wing secretary Udhyanidhi Stalin, MPs A Raja, Tamizhachi Thangapandian, Arakkonam Jagatratchagan, DM Kathir Anand, CN Annadurai, Tiruvannamai MLA  EV Velu and MLA K Pichandi were present.

Stalin also thanked DMK workers for not erecting banners on the occasion. The ‘Mupperum Vizha’ was organised to celebrate the birth anniversaries of Periyar and Annadurai falling on September 15 and 17 respectively and the constitution of the DMK. “The partymen have been issued orders not to erect banners, hoardings and flex boards for party functions in the future,” Stalin said. 

Kanimozhi slams imposition  

DMK women wing secretary and Lok Sabha Member Kanimozhi has slammed the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) for conducting bank examinations only in Hindi and English. 

In her tweet, she said, “Conducting this bank exam (#IBPS CRP clerk exam for nationalised banks) only in Hindi and English goes against the spirit of federalism. I request the honourable minister to do the needful to conduct it in regional languages too”. It may be recalled that DMK had raised voice against Hindi imposition in postal examinations and railway examination.

