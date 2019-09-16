Home States Tamil Nadu

Rights panel push likely to help Tamil Nadu tribal boy bag seat

Only one per cent of the 18 seats is reserved for the ST quota, which translates to 0.18 seat. The grist of the deliberation: Chandran could not be allotted a fraction of a seat.

Published: 16th September 2019 07:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th September 2019 07:30 AM   |  A+A-

National Human Rights Commission Logo. | Wikipedia Image

By Express News Service

ERODE: On Thursday, when the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) directed the Tamil Nadu University for Veterinary and Animal Sciences (TANUVAS) to admit a tribal student to Bachelor of Veterinary Science (BVSc), it was upholding the tenet that merit cannot be dwarfed by technicality. 

Not only the directive gave a much-needed fillip to U Chandran standing at the cusp of history, but it also ensured that his exploits would serve as an example for other tribal students to emulate as he would become the student from a vocational stream to secure a Bachelor of Veterinary Science (BVSc) seat at the TANUVAS. 

U Chandran, son of Udumutti, a Solaga tribal from Sundaipodu in Bargur Hill near Andhiyur, studied vocational group (agriculture) in class XII. After acing the exams, he staked his claim to a seat at TANUVAS but was refused. The reason: a mere technicality.

TANUVAS has 360 BVSc seats, of which five per cent (18 seats) is allotted to vocational stream students. As Chandran belongs to a Scheduled Tribe (ST), the varsity included him in that quota. However, as per the university rules, only one per cent of the 18 seats is reserved for the ST quota, which translates to 0.18 seat. The grist of the deliberation: Chandran could not be allotted a fraction of a seat.

After the issue was reported by media, the NHRC took suo motu cognisance and sought a reply from the varsity. After getting its reply, NHRC member DM Mulay summoned varsity registrar T Tensing Gnanaraj for inquiry in Chennai on Thursday.

When the registrar explained that as only 0.18 seat was available under the ST quota, Chandran was denied the seat. Mulay asked him to consider 0.18 seat as a single seat and allot it to the student. The registrar assured to do the needful after consulting the varsity officials.

