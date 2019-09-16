Home States Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu children on a marathon mission

Aptly named Kidathon, the event saw the children accompanied by parents surmount a 1,500-metre sprint starting from Veerapanchathiram. 

Published: 16th September 2019

kidathon

Participants during the Kidathon organised by a clutch of organisations to spread awareness against child abuse in Erode on Sunday | special arrangement

By Express News Service

ERODE: What better ambassadors for a just cause than children was the rationale behind unleashing at least 400 children on to the city streets on Sunday morning. Sporting pink t-shirts, the children were on a marathon mission: spreading awareness on ending child abuse. 

This was the first time a Kidathon was conducted by the Rotary Club of Erode (North 3202) and Junior Chamber International (JCI). Children in the age group of 3-14 sweated it out for the cause. The Kidathon ended at Ar’shiya The Pupil School. 

The children were categorised under three heads: 3 to 5 years (500 metres); 6-10 years (1,000 metres); 11-14 years (1,500 metres). The event was supported by NGOs Erode Thulirgal and Erode Siragukal. 
Speaking to TNIE, The Rotary Club President G Karthikeyan said, “There have been many incidents of child abuse. Each one of us is responsible for ensuring a safe environment and happy childhood. And more importantly, parents should make their wards aware of such issues. This was the rationale behind organising the event and roping in the parents as well.” 

The winners and participants were given medals and certificates. CEO of The Bright Spark Academy, an after-school programme, A Sudha said, “It was a wonderful opportunity for the children. Parents also enthusiastically took part in the event knowing the importance of the cause.” 

