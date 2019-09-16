Tamil Nadu CM E Palaniswami backs rally for renovation of Cauvery 

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Sunday claimed that the government had been working towards rejuvenating State rivers. Speaking during the rally of Cauvery calling by Isha Foundation founder Sadhguru, that reached the city on Sunday, he said, “To increase afforestation in the state, a mass tree plantation project had been launched by former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa.

A total of 4.69 crore trees have been planted since 2011.” He said over 71 lakh more saplings would be planted in 2019- 2020 as part of the drive. He added that the State had released the forest policy on environmental challenges.

Palaniswami said, “To protect the bio-diversity of the Cauvery and its branches and to keep it clean, we are planting saplings at the river basin. I will ensure our government takes steps to protect Bhavani, Vaigai, Amaravathi and Thamirabarani rivers.” Governor Banwarilal Purohit, Deputy CM O Paneerselvam, former union minister G K Vasan and others took part in the rally.

Governor Purhoit, according to a statement issued by the Isha Foundation, said that the CM had formed a 16-member committee for Cauvery.

“The entire government is with you. It is bound to be a success. I wish all success to Isha Foundation,” he said. In Puducherry, Lt Governor Kiran Bedi and Chief Minister V Narayanasami have also pledged support for the movement. The Cauvery Calling rally began on September 3 at Talacauvery. The 3,500 km journey will end in Coimbatore.