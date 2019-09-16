Tamil Nadu man held for stealing radio gear of cops

By Express News Service

TIRUCHY: A 44-year-old sanitation worker was arrested on Sunday for stealing radio equipment worth Rs 44,000 from the storeroom of district police office.

P Srinivasan (44) of the Airport area was working as a part-time sanitation worker in the district police office. On August 20, 33 condemned VHF static sets and 11 mobile sets had been kept in the storeroom. On September 11, during an inspection by the storeroom in-charge, the devices were found missing.

Based on a complaint, KK Nagar police investigated the incident and found Srinivasan had been stealing communication equipment periodically.

KK Nagar police took him into custody and found he had sold the equipment to Kanagaraj (50) of Sangiliandapuram.