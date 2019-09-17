Country will achieve $5-trillion economy by 2024, says Governor

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The country’s macroeconomic parameters are quite sound to achieve its goal of $5-trillion economy by 2024, said Governor Banwarilal Purohit on Monday.

Delivering an address after inaugurating the third national conference on Macroeconomics of India with Special Reference to Economic Development of Tamil Nadu at the Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT), the Governor said the fiscal deficit was projected to be controlled at 3.4 per cent of GDP and the current account deficit was being bridged largely by FDI inflows and remittances from NRIs. The foreign exchange rate is also stable, he added.

“There could be minor disturbances in the context of a global slowdown. But the Indian economy is surging ahead confidently and steadily,” said Purohit. Appreciating efforts of the government to attract industries, he said the State now ranked second in GDP and had a diversified manufacturing sector. It was a leader in several industries such as automobiles, auto components, engineering goods, pharmaceuticals and garments.