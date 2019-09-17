‘Decision to remove me only in Sasikala’s hands’

By Express News Service

THANJAVUR: Senior AMMK leader V Pugazhendi, whose name did not figure in the list of party spokesperson released on Monday, claimed he was not aware of the development. Addressing media here, he said he was appointed by Sasikala and that he could be removed only with her consent. “If my name was dropped I would take up the issue in appropriate party forum,” he said

On a question whether dropping of his name was because he spoke against party general secretary TTV Dhinakaran, the video of which was circulated on social media, Pugazhendi said AMMK was his party and that no one could take action against him.

Also, Pugazhendi described as rumours reports that he would be joining BJP.

He further said that he had worked with lawyers who represented J Jayalalithaa and Sasikala in the disproportionate assets case and that he knew so many secrets and would disclose them at appropriate time.

Also, he was confident asserted that Sasikala would be released soon from prison and ruling party leaders would accept her. No one except Fisheries Minister D Jayakumar had spoken ill of her, he said.