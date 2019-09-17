‘English helped Tamil techies scale Silicon Valley’

By Express News Service

VELLORE: After Union Home Minister Amit Shah stoked a controversy by pitching Hindi as a national language, DMK leader and Lok Sabha member Kanimozhi on Monday said Tamil language is the identity of Tamil people and emphasized that the identity is like roots of a tree that can not be lost.



Addressing a function held to lay the foundation stone for the construction of a main entrance to Arignar Anna Government Arts College for Women at Wallajahpet near here, she said, “We cannot lose our identity at all. What is our identity? Tamil, the language that unifies us.”



“Tamil is not just a language but out culture, a unifying force forging a bond among Tamils transcending the differences of caste, creed and faith,” Kanimozhi said. “It is like roots of a tree. It is vital to our sustenance.”

Pointing to the success of technocrats from Tamil Nadu in overseas countries, the DMK leader said the technocrats from Tamil Nadu dominate Silicon Valley only because they learnt English which helps in communication across the world.

“Without compromising our identity, we can learn the learn language that can helps us communicate across the world,” she told students at the college.