Glitches in braking system of Mangaluru Express delays it for over 7 hours

The train, that departed at 8:15 pm on Saturday was scheduled for arrival at 12:20 pm on Sunday but reached only at 7:50 pm

By Anbuselvan B
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The railway officials have launched a probe after the Chennai-Mangaluru Express that left Chennai on Saturday developed glitches in the braking system. Though a major mishap was averted, the loco pilot had operated the train at much lesser speed due to the glitches in the braking system. This delayed the train by nearly seven and half hours.

Initial examination by the railway workers suggested that the dust filter in the air pressure brake pipe in one of the coaches was not removed before linking it with other coaches and this resulted in the snag

On Saturday, the train left Chennai Central at 8.20 pm with about 1500 passengers. It was stopped at Arakkonam around 9.30 pm after the loco pilots noticed abnormality in the braking system. The train's speed could not be accurately controlled by the loco pilot due to the glitches. There were also sudden jerks in the coaches, sources privy to the incident said.

On being informed, the railways employees examined the coaches for three hours. It was found that dust filter of the air pressure brake pipe in one of the coaches was not removed after maintenance. Sources claimed that the coach in which snag was noticed had undergone periodic overhauling in Perambur loco workshop recently.

"The faulty braking system may result in major accidents. In one such incidents two years ago, Viluppuram-Kharagpur express could not be stopped before the signal pole in South Western railway zone," added sources.

The Mangaluru mail being maintained at Basin Bridge coaching depot. The maintenance works involves pit line inspection (inspecting beneath the coaches from a pit), brake inspection and checking the air pressure of coaches. In addition, each and every wheel of the coach will also be inspected physically.

"Every train being certified by an official at the rank of senior section engineer at Coaching depot before allowed into the platform for operation. The matter being inquired," said a senior railway official from Southern railways.

After being inspected for five hours between Arakkonam and Katpadi, the train allowed to run to Mangaluru at limited speed. The train reached Mangaluru station at 7.50 pm, while its scheduled arrival time was 12.20 pm

Hundreds of rail passengers who stranded in the train for more than seven hours underwent lot hardship.

A 64 year old, K Gandhimathi, a passenger from Kasargod said, "There was no water in the coaches since 9 am on Sunday. Many diabetes patients starved without food and water, but railway failed to make any alternatives," she said.

The railway officials remain tight lipped on whether the coach which has faulty braking system underwent periodic overhauling recently. "The matter being looked into seriously," added railway officials.

