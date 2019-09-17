Rs 600-crore package to boost infrastructure in villages around KKNPP

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government has come out with an additional Rs 600-crore proposal to boost basic infrastructure in villages around the Kudankulam Nuclear Power Plant even as public hearing on the establishment of India’s first Away From Reactor (AFR) spent fuel storage facility for the KKNPP is yet to be held.

Official source said proposal for 1,378 works to be carried out in areas adjoining Radhapuram and Valliyoor was put up before the sixth apex committee meeting chaired by the chief secretary last month. The chief secretary gave the nod to carry out works pertaining to the departments of Fisheries and Public Works at a cost of Rs 425 crore on a priority basis and urged the District Collector to prepare a detailed project report. The district administration has built homes for villagers around Koodankulam in two phases at a cost of Rs 500 crore.

Meanwhile, the KKNPP administration at the meeting requested the state government to conduct the public hearing at the earliest for setting up the AFR facility for spent fuel in Unit I & II at the Koodankulam site.

It is learnt that TNPCB has sought clarifications for setting up the AFR spent fuel storage facility before conducting the public hearing which was originally scheduled for July 10. A KKNP official said that he was not aware of the queries raised by the TNPCB. “Only the Department of Atomic Energy will be replying to the queries,” he said.

A government official told Express that the date for the public hearing would be finalised only after the KKNPP replied to the TNPCB’s queries. “Once the clarifications are sent, the date will be finalised by the Tirunelveli Collector,” he said.