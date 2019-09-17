Home States Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu banner crackdown: Vijay fan arrested for putting up posters without permission

Madurai Police on Tuesday arrested one Jayakarthik, a Vijay fan, for putting up posters without prior permission.

Madurai Police on Tuesday arrested one Jayakarthik, a Vijay fan, for putting up posters without prior permission. (Photo | EPS and Puthiyathalaimurai)

The recent death of Chennai techie Subashri created a lot of uproar and social media noise prompting the government to crack down on the banner culture which is prevalent in Tamil Nadu.

Even film stars had issued diktats to their fan clubs to avoid erecting banners of their movies and putting up posters.

However, this seems to have fallen on deaf ears as the banner menace is rearing its ugly head yet again across the state.

According to a report from Puthiyathalaimurai, Madurai Police on Tuesday arrested one Jayakarthik, a Vijay fan, for putting up posters without prior permission.

The fan had put up the poster wishing Madurai Vijay Fan Club district president Thangapandian on his birthday. Sellur Police has registered a case on two people, including the fan club's district treasurer Sathishkumar, regarding the issue. While Jayakarthik has been arrested, Sathishkumar has been on the run.

The poster put up in Madurai. (Photo | Puthiyathalaimurai)

This incident comes just days after, Subasri, a techie, was run over by a lorry in Pallikaranai after a wedding banner erected by a AIADMK functionary on the road median fell on her and caused her to fall off her two-wheeler on Thursday. 

A division bench of the Madras High Court has slammed political parties for encouraging the banner culture, despite various court orders against it.

ALSO READ: Subashri's death: 4,000 banners removed after techie's death

"No political party has responded to our notices. We have not come across any party issuing a statement against flex boards," the bench of Justices M Sathyanarayanan and N Seshasayee observed on Friday.

The officials, who are sucking the blood of the people, are more loyal to a party than to the government, they added. 

The banner culture in Tamil Nadu not only pertains to politicians as the fans of film actors are also known to erect banners and tall cutouts during the time of film releases and festival days.

(With inputs from ENS)

