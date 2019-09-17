Tax cuts, cheap land for making e-vehicles in Tamil Nadu

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: With the target of attracting investments worth a whopping Rs 50,000 crore and creating over 1.5 lakh jobs, Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Monday released a comprehensive electric vehicle (EV) policy for 2019. Incentives proposed for the sector include a complete waiver of the State GST component and exemption from road tax among others.



The policy aims to promote the conversion of all autorickshaws, taxis, and vehicles attached with ride-hailing apps — in Chennai, Coimbatore, Trichy, Madurai, Salem and Tirunelveli — into EVs over the next 10 years. State undertakings have to replace 5 per cent of buses with EVs every year, and introduce around 1,000 such e-buses every year.

The buses have to be charged at the depots using three-phase electric connections. The government will provide one slow-charging unit for every e-bus and one fast-charging unit for every 10 buses. Private operators would also be encouraged to transition to EVs. However, private fleet owners can convert to ICE buses or e-buses at their own choice.



Incentives promised by Tamil Nadu to promote the EV sector is much more than what other States have attempted, said industries secretary N Muruganandam.

The list includes a complete 100 per cent exemption from road tax till the end of 2022, waiver of registration charges as per the Centre’s notification, and waiver of SGST charges. The government has also announced waiver of e-permits and registration charges for electric autos and taxis.



For the benefit of private vehicles, grid charging system would be set up, one for every 25km, in six cities in the State. The charging stations would either be set up by Tangedco itself, or by private operators roped in through the public-private partnership mode.

Manufacturers of EVs, charging instruments, and batteries, who set up their unit in government industrial estates such as SIPCOT and SIDCO, will be given 15 per cent subsidy on land price. The subsidy will increase to 50 per cent, half the price, if the unit is to be located in the southern districts. This investment benefit will stay till 2022.

IN an attempt to woo manufacturers, Tamil Nadu has drastically lowered the quantum of investment required to be eligible for mega incentives. While manufacturers have to invest over Rs 250 crore in the electric vehicle (EV) space to be eligible for subsidies and incentives in other States, in Tamil Nadu, the benchmark is just `50 crore investment and creation of 50 direct jobs in retrospect from April 2018.



In case of intermediate products used in the manufacture of EV and charging infra, where SGST reimbursement is not applicable, a capital subsidy of 15 per cent will be given as eligible investment over 10 years. The capital subsidy will be payable on eligible investments made in Tamil Nadu till 2025. For manufacturers, the government has also announced 100 per cent stamp paper duty subsidy for purchase of lands to establish manufacturing units.