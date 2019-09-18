108 ambulance catches fire; patient rescued

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: A 108 ambulance catching fire at Pollachi District Headquarters Hospital left the ambulance driver with burn injuries. The 40-year-old patient, who was about to be moved to the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital, was safely taken out of the vehicle in time.

The fire started when the emergency medical technician started administering oxygen to the patient — S Senthil Kumar of Anamalai. He was being treated for a head injury at the Pollachi hospital but was referred to CMCH after being diagnosed with a subdural haematoma. Soon after the fire started, driver Muthukrishnan and EMT pulled the patient out to safety.

However, Muthukrishnan sustained a few burns. The EMT, with the help of the locals, doused the fire. Investigation revealed that a leak in the oxygen tank and a short circuit in a battery placed behind the oxygen cylinder were the reason for the mishap.