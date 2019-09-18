24-year-old woman, who converted to Islam, allowed police protection by HC

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court allowed a petition filed by a 24-year-old woman seeking police protection after she alleged that her parents were threatening to kill her as she converted into another religion.

The petitioner, M Keerthana Devi, who belonged to a caste-Hindu family in Theni, submitted that she converted to Islam of her own volition and also changed his name to Shaheen Zainab Fathima.



She alleged that her parents objected to her decision and threatened to kill her even after she left her home, and sought direction for police protection. When the case came for hearing on Monday before Justice GK Ilanthirayan, the petitioner and her parents appeared before the court and made their submissions.

Hearing both sides, Justice Ilanthirayan observed that the petitioner is not a minor and cannot be forced to go with her parents. He, therefore, allowed the petition, adding that a detailed order would be passed.