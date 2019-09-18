Home States Tamil Nadu

Anbumani appeals for Vanniyar unity, says DMK sees them as just vote bank

Anbumani also hoped that a time will come when the PMK will contest independently and win 120 seats.

Published: 18th September 2019 05:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th September 2019 05:09 AM   |  A+A-

The family of late leader of Vanniyar Sangam J Guru sharing the dias with PMK founder S Ramadoss at Kaduvetti on Tuesday | Express

By Express News Service

ARIYALUR: PMK founder S Ramadoss opened a memorial (Mani Mandapam) for the late leader of Vanniyar Sangam J Guru at his native village of Kaduvetti on Tuesday. A statue of Guru was also unveiled.

PMK youth wing leader and MP Anbumani Ramadoss, Guru’s wife Swarnalatha and his son Kanalarasan were present. Speaking at the event, Ramadoss said, “This Mani Mandapam was built at the cost of ` 2 crores. I am grateful to Ravi of this village who gave 51 cents free.”  Also, he announced that the State-level Vanniyar Women’s Conference would be organized at Poompuhar.

“A state-level Vanniyar Sangam Conference is also planned,” he informed. This will be the first conference of Vanniyar Sangam after Guru’s demise.

“In my political career, I don’t want to be in any posts. If I had liked that, I would have become Governor,” Ramadoss said. Anbumani said, “For the first time in India, a leader has built and opened a memorial to his functionary. This memorial is a symbol of heroism.”

Anbumani also hoped that a time will come when the PMK will contest independently and win 120 seats. “PMK’s strength is the number of our community people and our weakness is disunity. We are the largest community and we must rule Tamil Nadu. DMK sees our community as a vote bank. I warmly invite all Vanniyars to come together.” Anbumani said. PMK’s state president GK Mani, deputy president K Vaithi and many other leaders of the party were among those present.

TAGS
Anbumani Ramadoss Vanniyar DMK
