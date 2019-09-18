DMK cadre deface Hindi letters on railway signages in Vellore

By Express News Service

VELLORE: Protesting against Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s recent announcement of making Hindi the unifying language of the country, scores of DMK men defaced Hindi writing on signages in a railway station in Vellore on Wednesday.

Tension prevailed for a while at the Gudiyatham railway station when black flag holding DMK IT wing cadre walked on to the platform and started defacing Hindi letters in the signages amid slogan shouting, sources said.

On information, a police team led by Gudiyatham Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) N Saravanan rushed to the railway station and whisked away the protesters.

“As many as 24 DMK men were held following defacing of Hindi writing on the signages in Gudiyatham railway station,” an officer said.

The protesters also held placards with captions of ‘get out Hindi’.

It may be noted that the DMK had strongly reacted to Amit Shah’s push for Hindi and announced massive demonstrations on September 20 to condemn what it described as Hindi imposition.

But even before the September 20 stir, the cadre belonging to IT wing of the party resorted to protests in Gudiyatham in their attempt to spark off opposition against the proposed Hindi imposition.