DMK criticises detention of ex-J&K CM Farooq Abdullah

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The DMK has slammed the Union government for detaining former Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir Farooq Abdullah under Public Safety Act (PSA). DMK president MK Stalin tweeted, “I am deeply concerned about Abdullah’s detention. The act of placing one of the seniormost political leaders in a jail, is excessive, arbitrary and unlawful.”

TNCC to wave black flag to Amit Shah



The Tamil Nadu Congress Committee will wave black flags to Amit Shah when he visits the State to protest against his call for Hindi as the national language. A resolution was adopted at the party’s executive committee meeting on Tuesday.