Drunk youth steals lorry, rams auto, car, 2 EB poles

By Express News Service

MADURAI: A lorry goes missing. An auto-rickshaw is mangled. An unannounced power outage spoils the Sunday evening for the residents of Nethaji Nagar in Thanakkankulam. And, a car is crushed. All these seemingly unrelated incidents that kept the police on their toes for the better part of Sunday had a common link: a sozzled youth.

The story begins at Mottamalai, where Murugesan parked his lorry to go have lunch. When he returned, the lorry was missing. He immediately alerted the rural police, which began a manhunt. The next word on lorry came from Fourways, from where it entered the residential areas.

In Thanakkankulam, one Selvakumar found his auto mangled by a lorry, which crisscrossed its way into Nethaji Nagar. Two electricity posts fell prey to the drunk driver’s free run. This snapped the overhead cable, which led to power disruption in the area. “This led to more than 70 families losing power supply in Nethaji Nagar on Sunday evening. It took four whole hours for the TNEB staff to restore power supply to the area,” added police.

After connecting the dots, the rural and the urban police launched a manhunt for the driver, who presence on road was deemed a risk that had to be curtailed instantly. The driver’s joyride came to an end when he rammed into a parked car belonging to Paulraj in Thirunagar. It was here the public caught and gave him a taste of mob justice.

The police identified the youth as M Sathyamoorthy (26) from Kamarajar Street ofThanakkankulam. As an angry mob had manhandled Sathyamoorthy, the police rushed him to hospital.

The Traffic Investigation Wing-III registered a case