Intervening petition in Dalit youth murder case

Published: 18th September 2019 04:40 AM

By Express News Service

MADURAI: Mother of V Gokulraj, a scheduled caste youth from Namakkal, who was allegedly murdered for speaking to a caste Hindu girl in 2015, has filed an intervening petition at the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court in an appeal filed by one of the 17 accused in the murder case.

Petitioner Chitra submitted that the accused S Chandrasekaran, who is suspected to be a co-conspirator in the murder, has filed the appeal challenging the order passed by the Additional Sessions Judge III of Madurai on June 26, 2019, rejecting his bail application. The bail petition had been dismissed citing the probability of delay in trial proceedings and chances of him absconding, she added.

Chitra also pointed out that when Chandrasekaran had been out on bail in 2017, he was accused of murdering his wife using a country-made gun over a property dispute and that the case registered in that regard is still pending.

Adding that suo motu contempt proceedings had been initiated twice against Chandrasekaran and 16 others for their misbehaviour during court proceedings, Chitra contended that the accused is not a law-abiding citizen.

She prayed the court to permit her to intervene in the appeal and also to dismiss the same. Justice V Parthiban adjourned the intervening petition as well as the appeal to September 25.

