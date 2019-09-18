Is Tamil Nadu really safe for women?

By Express News Service

Govt teacher booked under Pocso Act

Namakkal: A week after being attacked by a few villagers on the school campus, a 33-year-old government teacher was booked under the POCSO Act on Tuesday for allegedly sexually abusing a student. Sources said that the case was registered based on a complaint lodged by a parent at the Pudhansandhai Police Station. Besides, a case has been registered against ten villagers for attacking the teacher, who allegedly had sex with a noon meal staff on the campus.

Parents lock up school in Puducherry after POCSO-charged teacher goes ‘missing’

Puducherry: Parents and villagers on Tuesday locked up a government school in Pillyarkuppam, demanding the immediate arrest of a teacher who was charged with sexual abuse of some girl students in the school. According to the police, the parents of students complained that a teacher, Rajasekar, allegedly sexually harassed a few girl students recently, who informed them. The parents approached the school headmaster and the education department here, following which a police complaint was registered. Consequently, Rajasekhar was placed under suspension. The police registered cases under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act against the teacher. But he was not arrested and is even said to be absconding. Following this, agitated parents and villagers locked up the school, demanding the arrest of the teacher. As the main gate of the school was locked, teachers and students could not enter the school Police met the agitators and assured that the teacher would be arrested soon.

Woman gangraped in forest near Salem

Salem: A 32-year-old married woman was gangraped inside the Neyyamalai forest near here on Monday. Hours after the incident, a special team nabbed the six assailants on Tuesday. According to sources, the woman was in a relationship with a married man. On Monday afternoon, the two went inside the forest and were having sex when six passers-by accosted them. The gang reportedly thrashed the man and robbed him of his cash and mobile phone. The man somehow escaped from the spot and went to a nearby village seeking help. Meanwhile, two of the six assailants allegedly raped the woman. Yethapur police registered a case. The suspects were arrested on Tuesday.

Pregnant woman ends life after tiff with hubby

Dindigul/Theni: A woman, who was six months pregnant, committed suicide by consuming poison allegedly over some dispute with her husband. The deceased has been identified as Chithra (20) of Thavasimadai. Recently, following an argument, her husband, Palaniappan of Thavasimadai, in a fit of rage, left the house. Depressed over the issue, Chithra consumed poison. She was rushed to government hospital here but she died later. Police registered a case. Meanwhile, another pregnant woman, Deepika (25), wife of T Manikandan of T Subbulapuram in Theni died while she was being taken to hospital after developing labour pain on Tuesday morning. Police have registered a case.