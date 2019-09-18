Meanwhile, in the HC...

By Express News Service

Bar Council to coach civil judge aspirants

Chennai: The Bar Council of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, in association with Manithaneyam Coaching Centre, plans to conduct free coaching for the candidates, who aspire to become civil judges. TN Public Service Commission had invited applications for direct recruitment of civil judges. According to council chairman, classes will be held at council premises near HC from September 23. HC judges and IPS and IAS officers will deliver special lectures, Amalraj added.

Move civil court, mining baron’s brother told

Chennai: Granting liberty to S Jagatheesan, younger brother of mineral baron S Vaikundarajan of V V Minerals, to approach the civil court, the Madras High Court has rejected a plea from him to refer a property partition dispute between the brothers to Justice Shivraj V Patil, a retired SC judge, who had acted as an arbitrator on a previous occasion, for settlement.

Security tightened in High Court complex

Chennai: A day after a letter was received, threatening of a bomb going off in the HC complex on September 30, security has been tightened. The letter, claiming to be from ‘International Khalistan Support Group’ reached HC on Monday. It was signed by one Hardarshan Singh Nagpal, claiming that he with his son, will carry out multiple bomb blasts inside HC campus.