Promote cop Raja Rajan for role in Veerappan case: Madras HC

The fact that the petitioner’s participation in the Special Task Force in regard to his distinguished service in the same, has not been disputed.

Madras High Court

Madras High Court (File Photo | D Sampath Kumar/EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has directed the State to provide promotion to one Raja Rajan, who had actively participated in the search and killing of forest brigand Veerappan while working as SI and Inspector, to the posts of DSP and then to SP. Justice V Parthiban gave the direction while disposing of two petitions from Raja Rajan challenging various orders of the government denying promotion at various stages.

The fact that the petitioner’s participation in the Special Task Force in regard to his distinguished service in the same, has not been disputed. Therefore, his claim for accelerated promotion cannot be pitchforked into the larger group claim, thereby effacing the individual’s exemplary act by making it inconspicuous, resulting in denial of fair and just treatment to him. The claim therefore, ought to have been clearly identified as different as that of the others and the benefit of accelerated seniority ought to have been extended to the petitioner. Only on such grant of benefit, the petitioner’s act would be recognized as being exemplary and inspirational. Unfortunately, the government has simply washed its hands without appreciating his claim in proper perspective.

