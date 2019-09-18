Security guard foils murder bid inside TN bank by shooting gang member in leg 

By Express News Service

SIVAGANGA: A security guard in Manamadurai in Sivaganga district shot a gang member in the leg when he entered a nationalized bank with three others in a bid to kill a man.

Police said the guard Chinnanehru fired on Tamilselvan of Pitchanendhal. He was admitted to the Manmadurai Government Hospital for treatment.

The incident took place when a man identified as Thangamani was walking near the Canara Bank branch in Manamadurai Town Road in Manamadurai. Police said he was one of the accused in the murder of Saravanan, an AMMK functionary, and had recently come out of jail on bail.

The gang of four had planned to eliminate him in revenge. On spotting them, Thangamani attempted to escape but they gave chase and began to hack him. With cut injuries, he rushed into the bank to escape from them. The gang members followed him inside and continued to attack him.

The security guard tried to stop them but when they paid no heed, he took his gun and shot Tamilselvan in the leg. Manamadurai police later detained the three associates of Tamilselvan.

Thangamani was sent to Sivaganga Government Medical College and Hospital for treatment. Police said DSP Karthikeyan is conducting an inquiry.

