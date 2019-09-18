Home States Tamil Nadu

Security guard foils murder bid inside TN bank by shooting gang member in leg 

The gang of four began to hack Thangamani who rushed into the bank in a bid to escape. The gang members followed him inside and continued to attack him when the guard intervened.

Published: 18th September 2019 04:28 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th September 2019 04:28 PM   |  A+A-

murder, stabbing, knife attack

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

SIVAGANGA: A security guard in Manamadurai in Sivaganga district shot a gang member in the leg when he entered a nationalized bank with three others in a bid to kill a man.

Police said the guard Chinnanehru fired on Tamilselvan of Pitchanendhal. He was admitted to the Manmadurai Government Hospital for treatment.

The incident took place when a man identified as Thangamani was walking near the Canara Bank branch in Manamadurai Town Road in Manamadurai. Police said he was one of the accused in the murder of Saravanan, an AMMK functionary, and had recently come out of jail on bail.

The gang of four had planned to eliminate him in revenge. On spotting them, Thangamani attempted to escape but they gave chase and began to hack him. With cut injuries, he rushed into the bank to escape from them. The gang members followed him inside and continued to attack him.

The security guard tried to stop them but when they paid no heed, he took his gun and shot Tamilselvan in the leg. Manamadurai police later detained the three associates of Tamilselvan.

Thangamani was sent to Sivaganga Government Medical College and Hospital for treatment. Police said DSP Karthikeyan is conducting an inquiry.
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Manamadurai AMMK Canara Bank
India Matters
One of the schoolboys during 'SP for five minutes' event at Jan Sunwai in Jabalpur. (Photo | EPS)
Made SP for 5 minutes, slumdog kids help cops bust illicit liquor dens in MP
Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik (File | PTI)
PoK will join India after seeing development in J&K: Governor
Reliance Industries MD Mukesh Ambani (File Photo | EPS)
Mukesh Ambani's shareholding has not increased in company: Reliance Industries
Lokopriyo Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport, Guwahati (Photo | AAI website)
Guwahati to get first sustainable airport terminal building of Northeast

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Father Mathew Kizhackechira’s phone hasn’t stopped buzzing since the video of him dancing went viral.| ( Photo | Parveen Negi )
Mathew Kizhackechira: Meeting the dancing priest who has caught Nivin Pauly's eye
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday flew in the Tejas fighter aircraft (Photo | PTI)
Rajnath Singh becomes first defence minister to fly in indigenously-built Tejas fighter jet
Gallery
A driver sleeps in his autorickshaw outside New Delhi Railway Station as most of the taxis and auto-rickshaws were off the roads due to transport strike called by the United Front of Transport Associations (UFTA) against various provisions of the amended Motor Vehicles act, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Transport strike against amended MV Act brings Delhi to a standstill
Angel di Maria, a Champions League winner with Madrid in 2014, was rampant against his former club. (Photo | AP)
UEFA Champions League: No Neymar. No Mbappe. No problem for PSG against Real Madrid
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp