Teacher held for injuring differently-abled girl with knife

By Express News Service

NAGAPATTINAM: A teacher was arrested on Tuesday for slashing an eight-year-old Dalit differently-abled girl with a knife in class allegedly to discipline her. R Bhaskaran (42) has been a teacher in the Panchayat Union Middle School in Keezhaiyur near Sembanar Kovil for 15 years. On Monday, when handling Class 3, he noticed B Pavithra not paying attention and wandering in class. To bring Pavithra back to her seat, he threatened her with a knife and waved it dangerously close to her. The knife struck Pavithra’s left wrist, and the girl screamed which brought other teachers to the class. Bhaskaran allegedly tried to calm them down. The teachers attended to her and the injuries were not serious, police said.

Later, Bhaskaran took the girl privately and threatened her of dire consequences if she told her family. But,

Pavithra narrated the incident to her mother Mythili. She lodged a police and Bhaskaran was arrested the next day.

Pavithra’s father is working in Tiruppur, and her mother is a homemaker. Pavithra suffers from a condition called Ectrodactyly and lacks fingers in her limbs.

A case was registered against Bhaskaran under IPC section 294B (obscene language), 324 (Voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons ) and 506 (2) (criminal intimidation.

The Chief Educational Officer K Gunasekaran said he would wait for a report from the school to take action.